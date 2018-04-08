How to watch Vigil for Humboldt: A CBC News Special

CBC News will have special coverage of the public vigil for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, live from the Humboldt, Sask., arena beginning Sunday at 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CST).

You can watch CBC's live coverage of the event on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBCnews.ca or the CBC News app. You can also tune in on Radio One or follow along on Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube.

The community of Humboldt will come together with mourners from all over the country — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe — at a ceremony held at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos play.

The deadly crash of the junior hockey team's bus with a transport truck on Friday has so far claimed the lives of 15 members of the Broncos community.

The vigil will start with opening remarks from Humboldt's mayor Rob Muench.

Broncos team president Kevin Garinger will also speak. In addition to acting as president of the team, Garinger and his family was billeting Broncos forward Conner Lukan, who died in the crash.

An "interministerial team" from among some of the 11 places of worship in town has also planned a ceremony and music.