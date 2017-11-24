In their latest look at politics in Saskatchewan, CBC's Political Panel discusses a week in politics which saw Sask. Party leadership candidates tackle the topic of abortion.

CBC's legislative reporter, Stefani Langenegger, and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk talked party support and how abortion fits in.

The anti-abortion group RightNow ranked the Sask. Party leadership candidates according to their views on the subject.

The candidates who replied to the group were all men. Rob Clarke, Ken Cheveldayoff and Scott Moe expressed anti-abortion views, but none said they would introduce legislation around the issue if elected leader.

Candidates Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Alanna Koch did not reply to RightNow, while Gordon Wyant said he is pro-choice.

"The right to choose was decided by the Supreme Court of Canada three decades ago," Koch said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Beaudry-Mellor was equally adamant the topic of abortion was settled and there was nothing more to discuss.