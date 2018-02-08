Logan Farnell is considered the joker on staff at his job at the Kramer Imax Theatre in Regina.

He throws in funny anecdotes when he's giving the pre-show spiel at the theatre and works hard to make sure everyone who walks in the doors feel welcome and comfortable.

So it came as no surprise to some of his co-workers when he was nominated as the Morning Edition's Employee of the Week — a regular feature where listeners of CBC Saskatchewan's morning radio show recognize people who go above and beyond at their jobs.

What may be surprising is that 10 years ago, Farnell didn't know if he would ever be able get out of bed again, let alone walk into work.

'Didn't expect me to survive'

In 2008, Farnell was heading to the Regina General Hospital to visit his sick daughter when he was hit by a car in the hospital parking lot. He was left paralyzed from the chest down.

"They originally told me I may never get out of bed again. It took my wife almost a year to tell me they didn't expect me to survive the surgery," said Farnell.

Logan Farnell credits his family for helping him get through some very difficult years following an accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. (Submitted by Logan Farnell )

The father of two young girls spent three months in intensive care at the hospital, followed by a year and a half at the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, where he kept a grueling schedule.

Farnell describes his road to recovery as an uphill battle, but says the support of his family, who came to visit him every day, inspired him to work harder.

He worked hours each day to strengthen his core. He did pushups, learned to roll over again, to sit, to stand and finally to take a step.

Search for work

Seven years after the accident, Farnell was off his elbow crutches and using a cane. He was also anxious to start working again.

"Your mind sometimes goes to a dark place — sitting around at home you think a lot, and thinking is not really your thing when you are partially paralyzed," he said.

He put out resumé after resumé and kept getting turned down by employers who were afraid he wouldn't be able to physically handle the job.

He was still using a cane in 2015 when he went to interview for a job at the Imax theatre.

The theatre took a chance on Farnell and he says his job as a senior team leader has been a high point in his recovery.

"It gave me something to do, both mentally and physically, that allowed me to get stronger."

Farnell spent a year and a half living at Wascana Rehab in Regina with the hope of one day walking out of that facility on his own. (Submitted by Logan Farnell )

He works part-time because the job is still taxing on his body.

"After a certain amount of time, my legs, my core — it doesn't get tired, it just stops working."

But what Farnell lacks in physical ability, he makes up for with other skills.

His co-worker Ethan Butterfield says Farnell is amazing when it comes to customer service and is a joy to work with.

Farnell says the secret to his success has been keeping a positive attitude and having fun at work.

