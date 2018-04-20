'We all can see ourselves in this tragic circumstance': CBC audience offers tributes to Humboldt

We asked you to send your thoughts after the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

Here's what you shared with us.

Joan Smith from Peterborough, Ont.

Joan Smith is a hockey grandma from Peterborough, Ont., which is home of the Peterborough Petes. Heartbroken like the rest of Canada, Smith wanted to "do something" so she wrote a poem.

Here it is in original form.

Joan Smith penned this poem after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6. (Submitted by Joan Smith)

Brian Gardiner from North Battleford, Sask.

I am a fan of another team in the SJHL which makes me a fan of the Humboldt Broncos as well because without these other teams, there would be no games.

All of these athlete's skills, commitments, and efforts go into making the sport. For 60 minutes on game night, fans join in the competition and for a true fan, the cheers are for something, not against something.

The truth behind the sport comes after the competition is ended; when the teams line up to shake hands and express the fact that they all belong to the same brotherhood and show mutual respect.

A similar aspect has arisen following the horrific events surrounding the crash.

People far beyond the Humboldt area have reached out to this community to express a sense of brotherhood.

We all can see ourselves in this tragic circumstance and we only want for you what we would want for ourselves. Our thoughts go out to you and we all share your pain and rejoice in your healing.

Traci Hubbard from Calgary

Traci Hubbard, a minister at Wild Rose United Church in Calgary, created this wreath with her grandsons. It was placed on her front door in hope for healing in Humboldt, Sask., and "every city and heart that has been broken."

This hope wreath was created by Traci Hubbard and her grandsons. (Submitted by Traci Hubbard)

Shawn Mullin from Swift Current, Sask.

Shawn Mullin, the voice of the Swift Current Broncos, paid tribute to Humboldt Broncos play-by-play broadcaster Tyler Bieber and statistician Brody Hinz.

"It's there if you need it, Tyler and Brody," wrote Shawn Mullin. (Submitted by Lynn Mullin and Sue Sams)

Greg Bullock from Phoenix, Ariz.

"These words of tribute flowed from my heart when I heard about the recent tragedy near Tisdale. May the Broncos remain with us always in thoughts and prayers," Greg Bullock wrote in his note to CBC.

Tribute to the Humboldt Broncos

Humboldt Saskatchewan is a small western town. Mid-east in a province where big hearts can be found.

Their team is the Broncos and hockey is their game. With pucks and sticks on the ice, they carved out their fame.

In a province that gave us "Gordie", where number "9" played and excelled. Came more "shinny clubs" and NHLers we beheld.

Now hockey was alive in a town that loved it's sport. So Humboldt named them "Broncos" — wild horses of a sort.

Then, on a cold day in April, when the calendar marked "6th", young men and coaches together on the road they took a trip.

With 29 on board, a family were they all to a play-off game in Nipawin.They were answering their call.

And the Broncos were eager to perform — to perform at their very best. But no-one could have foretold —well sadly —you know the rest.

So struck with grief and sorrow when the story made the news. Many tears flowed in Canada and many knees hit the pews.

And although some came near and far to be on this Broncos team, Humboldt claims you as their own. It's only right, so it would seem.

Your hockey family is vast and our affection for you is strong. In our hearts and prayers you'll remain, for it is there you belong.

And now we remember.

We remember Logan shoots left and Jaxon shoots right and Tobs will be in net protecting the pipes tonight.

And we remember that Adam and Stephen will defend the zone so no opposing team will be breaking in alone.

And we remember Darcy behind the bench rolling out the lines. Now who could stand a chance when the Broncos look so fine?

And we remember calling the game is Tyler — announcing the play-by-play. CHBO is his home from home, we'll miss him everyday.

And many more were taken from us, to God they now belong. So in His arms they can rest in peace like the promise in the Psalm.

And we'll remember you dear Humboldt and your hockey playing sons keeping our sticks on the ice for a town in Saskatchewan.

Sticks out for the Broncos. Play on, play on.