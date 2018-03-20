A Tuesday night CBC Asks panel will explore whether Saskatchewan is ready and willing for reconciliation.

Residents will weigh in on what the province has to do to move forward and will discuss how they are seeing reconciliation in their own lives.

In 2015, Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission delivered its final report, as well as 94 calls to action urging Canadians to work together to move forward with reconciliation and repair the harm caused by residential schools.

Many individuals and organizations in Saskatchewan have met that call. But two years later, there are still questions about what is being done to fulfil those 94 calls to action.

In the meantime, public discussion around the Gerald Stanley trial shows a province that remains deeply polarized.

The sold-out town hall discussion, called "CBC Asks: Is reconciliation possible?" begins at 7:00 p.m. CST at CBC Saskatchewan, 2440 Broad St. in Regina.

The Morning Edition's Zarqa Nawaz will host Marie Wilson, former commissioner with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, James Daschuk, author of Clearing the Plains, Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation and Shawna Oochoo, executive director of Regina's White Pony Lodge.

The event will be livestreamed on CBC Saskatchewan's website, Periscope and YouTube.

You can also follow along below as CBC's Alex Soloducha live tweets the event.