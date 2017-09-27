As the Saskatchewan government prepares to offer boys a vaccine for the human papillomavirus, the Bishops of Saskatchewan are pushing back.

In a letter to parents and the Catholic School Board on Monday, the bishops expressed concern about the proposed publicly-funded HPV vaccination program in schools.

"Although the provincial government is putting significant resources into a public vaccination program, we are all aware that availability does not mean that everyone must take part," read a letter from the Bishops of Saskatchewan.

The letter says while the vaccine may prevent infections that could lead to cancer, it warns the scientific support for the vaccine "is still at any early stage. Long term effects are unknown."

"Scientific evidence supports the ethical stance that responsible sexual behaviour, abstinence until marriage and then a faithful, monogamous union are the surest way to good health," the letter stated.

The vaccination program has been offered to Grade 6 girls in the province since 2008. This year Saskatchewan's budget included $750,000 towards vaccines for boys.

