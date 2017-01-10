The City of Regina is considering its options after a deal to sell treated wastewater to a mining company did not pan out as planned.

Western Potash has been planning a solution potash mine 30 kilometres southeast of the city.

Under a deal signed five years ago, the city agreed to supply up to 60,000 cubic metres per day of effluent, or treated sewage, that would be used to flush out the salty mineral. In return, the city would receive up to $5 million a year.

It was supposed to start on Jan. 1, 2017, but as it turned out, Western Potash didn't need the effluent on that date.

The contract states that even if Western Potash doesn't use the water, it's supposed to pay the city $200,000 a year.

City officials say they've told the company the city won't enforce the $200,000 payment until city council has had a chance to talk about it and perhaps consider altering its agreement with the miner.

As well, the city administration is actively pursuing other opportunities to provide treated effluent to another industrial user, the city says.

The Western Potash fees are on the agenda at the city's finance and administration committee hearing Tuesday at city hall.