The team nominees for the CFL's outstanding player awards, selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches, were announced on Wednesday.

And the Saskatchewan Roughriders' most colourful but controversial player is the choice for the team's most outstanding player.

Receiver-cornerback Duron Carter leads the Roughriders with 1,040 reception yards and eight touchdowns.

One of those majors was on an interception return.

But the son of pro football Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter has caused some distractions for the organization this year, such as reports of a fight during practice last month.

Carter was reportedly sick after practice on Wednesday so he was unavailable to the media.

Head coach Chris Jones has suggested in the past it's a challenge to keep Carter mentally in-check, and that he has daily meetings with Carter to make sure they're on the same page.

"I think it's good for both of us, so we have clarity on each other's expectations. Certainly he knows ours as a team. I think that's important," said Jones after practice Wednesday.

Riders' head coach Chris Jones is not a fan of individual awards. 'Twenty years from now they would rather come back and be honoured for winning a Grey Cup,' he said. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Brendon LaBatte was the unanimous choice for the Riders' most outstanding offensive lineman.

While surprised he was a unanimous pick, LaBatte — who played left guard and centre in 2017 — says it beats last year, when he sat out most of the season with a neck injury.

"Way better than the alternative of sitting on the bench for the last 15 weeks and just watching the other guys. So it just feels good to get back out there and be able to play at a level that gets you recognized for this sort of stuff." said LaBatte.

Ed Gainey will be the Roughriders' representative on defence, voted the team's top defencive player.

Gainey has 10 interceptions so far this season — one shy of a team record with one game to go.

His personal goal for the season was 12.

"I didn't get a chance to get a shot down south [in the NFL] so I told myself I was going to come up here in the CFL and make a name for myself. It took six years for me to do it but it feels good."

Ed Gainey is the Roughriders' nominee for top defensive player. He has 10 interceptions so far this year, including four in one game. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Henoc Muamba (most outstanding Canadian player), Christion Jones (outstanding special teams player) and Toby Antigha (outstanding rookie) round out the rest of the Riders' nominations, who will now challenge for the division awards.

The East and West Division winners for CFL Awards will be announced on Nov. 9.

Muamba says it's the top team award they're interested in.

"Coach Jones mentioned this to the entire team when he announced the nominations — that ring feels a lot better than any type of individual success, so I'm excited about that," said Muamba.

Which road the Riders take toward the Grey Cup will be determined this Saturday, when they host the Eskimos in the final regular season game.

A Riders victory will mean they stay in the West Division. A loss will send them east.