A Saskatchewan limousine company has applied to take over STC bus routes.

The Highway Traffic Board confirmed Thursday that it received the application.

All STC services will end by May 31 after funding for the service was cut in the provincial budget released last month. Derrick Engen, CEO and owner of Carpe Diem Limousine Service, aims to have his company operating the routes operating by May 23.

"The passenger issue is a big one in this sparsely-populated province of ours, but we still think it's a vital service," said Engen.

STC, as a Crown corporation, was largely not profitable. The Regina to Saskatoon route was the only profitable line offered. The profitability of acquiring and operating these bus routes is key factor for Engen.

"STC had already decided to use smaller vehicles, and that will help a great deal with fuel, maintenance, everything," said Engen.

To deal with high costs, Engen said he wanted to start what he called a "feeder" service, which essentially means Carpe Diem drivers would be bringing passengers from more remote locals or towns without service to bus routes.

He has also stated that he would be interested in bidding on current STC buses and stock, but will not able to do so in time for May 23.