Remains of 2 people found following fire in Carnduff

Carnduff RCMP say they found what the they belive to be the remains of two people following an early Thursday morning fire in Carnduff, Sask.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. CST, Carnduff RCMP and Carnduff Fire and Rescue responded to a fire call on the 100 block of Baglole Crescent, where two homes were on fire.

After extinguishing the fires the remains of two people were found inside one of the homes.

The office of the chief coroner and Yorkton forensic identification services are investigating. The provincial fire examiner is also investigating, with the help of the Carnduff RCMP.

Carnduff is 87 kilometres east of Estevan, in southeast Saskatchewan.