A Regina community organization that helps the homeless may soon be without a home of its own.

Carmichael Outreach was originally supposed to be moving into its new permanent home at the beginning of 2018.

That date kept getting pushed back, as the organization was unable to secure enough funds to complete the renovation of its new building.

Now, Carmichael Outreach has to be out of its current temporary building on 11th Avenue by March 31, leaving the organization — which offers a number of programs, from providing meals and clothing to a needle exchange — with a little over two months to find a new temporary space.

Rochelle Berenyi, Carmichael's communications, advocacy and projects officer, says she hopes it doesn't come down to not being able to find a space.

"We'd try to do whatever we can to not disrupt things, but without a space, we'll essentially be an entirely different organization until we have that," Berenyi said.

"We're trying not to even think of that possibility."

The organization is calling on the community to help raise the money it needs — around $450,000.

It's also looking for suggestions for spaces it could possibly move into.

In order to keep operating as it currently does, Carmichael would need a space with a kitchen, room for programming and office space.

Carmichael is almost solely funded by donations and fundraising.

"With this project, because it is unique, we will be holding a few fundraisers that are a little bit larger over the next few months, as well as just reaching out to organizations for partnerships," said Berenyi.

"We want to be able to answer to the community and not government."