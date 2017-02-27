A Regina community organization that provides food programs, needle exchanges and other services is looking to move — and is asking for the green light from city council.

However, some people who live in the area Carmichael Outreach wants to call home think that's a bad idea.

Carmichael Outreach currently operates out of a building at 1925 Osler St. in the Heritage area, but it says it's outgrown the space and wants to move 2½ blocks away to a larger facility.

The Carmichael Outreach building on 1925 Osler St. in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood is too small for the agency's current needs, proponents of the move say. (Google Street View)

The new site is at 1510 12th Ave. and 1872 St. John St., and will have to be rezoned for some of the services Carmichael provides.

The proposal has drawn some 48 written responses from the public.

Of those, 29 say they're OK with the plan, or at least part of it, but 19 are completely opposed.

Opponents say they're worried the move will bring more crime and social problems to a mostly residential area.

City officials are in favour of the plan, saying it will result in the renovation of a dilapidated building and will help fight drug use and crime in the area, not make it worse.

Council will discuss the project at its regular meeting that starts today at 5:30 p.m. CST. A number of delegations are scheduled to speak to the proposal at city hall.