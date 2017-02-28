A Regina program that offers food, a needle exchange and other services will be on the move soon.

On Monday night, Regina City Council approved a plan to rezone the new proposed home of Carmichael Outreach.

The organization told councillors it had outgrown its current location and wanted to move 2.5 blocks away to a larger building.

The move had brought criticism from some people in the Heritage neighbourhood. 19 residents wrote council, stating they were completely opposed to the move.

People against the plan said they worried the move would bring more crime and social problems to the neighbourhood.

The Carmichael Outreach centre offers a number of programs, including food, but officials say it needs more space. (CBC News)

However, city administration backed the relocation, saying Carmichael would be renovating a run-down building in the neighbourhood, and that would help fight drug use and crime in the area.

The new site is located at 1510 12th Ave. and 1872 St. John St..

It's still not clear when Carmichael will move to the new location.