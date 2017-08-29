Carlyle Contracting Services has been fined $35,000 by Occupational Health and Safety after a May 2016 incident left a worker with a serious spinal cord injury.

The company was in violation of the provinces Occupational Health and Safety Regulations which state that any worker who is required or permitted to assemble, use, maintain or dismantle rigging is trained in safe rigging practices.

In a press release, the government said on May 16, 2016, a worker was seriously injured after a chain holding an L-beam broke and the L-beam struck the employee in the back.

The company was fined $25,000 plus a $10,000 surcharge in a provincial court last week.

Three other charges were stayed.