A man died after his car collided with a semi on Highway 41 near Aberdeen, Sask.
The fatal crash happened just after 7 a.m. CST on Saturday.
Aberdeen is around 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
