It was a scary morning for some in Regina Tuesday, because a blue Honda Civic veered off the road and bumped into a house.

Police were called to the 1800 block of MacPherson Avenue just before 7 a.m. CST.

A tow truck had to pull the car out of the home's flower bed.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which plowed across the lawn and bumped into the house. It's suspected the driver was intoxicated.

It doesn't appear the home was harmed, aside from some scuffing. The car suffered minimal damage.

The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital from the scene with undetermined injuries.

Police are still investigating the collision, and any charges will be determined by the investigation.