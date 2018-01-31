Car thefts may be down in Regina, but according to Regina's chief of police, many of the thefts that are happening in the city are linked to something more serious than just a joyride.

Regina Police Service released their annual year-to-year crime statistics for 2016 and 2017 on Wednesday. Police Chief Evan Bray said most crime stats are on the decline, even as the city's population is on the rise.

Car thefts in the city, for example, decreased by 12 per cent in the year-to-year comparison.

But at a board of police commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Bray said a number of the stolen vehicles which were recovered were linked to robberies, and police found drugs and weapons inside some.

"I think that really speaks to the high-risk behaviour and the volatility that action [stealing cars] has in and of itself," said Bray.

Evan Bray speaks at the board of police commissioners meeting on Wednesday. (SRC)

There were 909 stolen vehicles in 2017, compared to 975 in 2016, Regina police reported.

The total thefts or attempted thefts in 2017 were 1,033, down from 1,176 in 2016.

Those numbers do include offences committed by youths.

Police couldn't say exactly how many of those reports involved drugs, weapons and robberies.

Coun. Barbara Young, left, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere, centre, and commissioner Vic Pankratz, right, attended the board of police commissioners meeting on Wednesday. (SRC)

Police chief credits intervention

Bray attributes the drop in crime rates to partnering with community groups focused on social justice, which includes TRIP, the Regina Intersectoral Partnership — a multi-sector organization focused on improving community safety and well-being for youth.

"There's a ton of research out there that speaks to the importance of intervention and involving these kids in positive activities" to help reduce crime, said Lance Dudar, program co-ordinator for TRIP.

Bray said the police service will work to lower crime numbers by continuing to collaborate with community centres that are focused on mental health, addictions and domestic conflict.