Regina's most talked about construction project has received the go-ahead to reach the decade mark before even going above ground.

On Monday afternoon, the City of Regina announced it had issued a foundation and site services permit to Westgate Properties for the Capital Pointe project on Sept. 15.



The delayed project is intended to be a 26-storey condominium and hotel building — but right now it's a large hole at Victoria Avenue and Albert Street.



The project's last construction permit, for shoring and excavation, was set to expire the same day the new one was issued.

Louise Folk, the City of Regina's director of development services, said the city is legally obligated to issue a building permit if the project meets regulatory requirements.

After that, the developer is responsible for meeting permit timelines. The permit gives the company six months to begin "meaningful construction" and two years before a building permit expires under the city's building bylaws.

In the case of the latest permit, Folk said "meaningful construction" means active work towards the foundation being put in place. If that's not carried out in six months, the city will deem the permit expired.

"We understand and appreciate residents' frustration on the slow progress of this construction given its high profile location," said Folk, explaining that the city is inspecting the site on a regular basis and following up .

Last year, the city issued 460 building permits.

"As out city continues to grow, we will evaluate policy and processes and look to other municipalities and the province for best practices to insure we have the right tools in place for successful growth," Folk said.

"We are fortunate to have very few cases where work is slow to completion."

A representative for Fortress Real Developments, which is in charge of the Capital Pointe project, wrote in an email on Sept. 11 that the company had experienced delays due to ground conditions at the site and weather conditions during the early parts of the year.



The project, located at the key intersection of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue where the old Plains Hotel used to sit, has been in the works since 2010. The hotel was demolished in 2011 and those who invested in condos initially expected to be living in the building by 2013. At the time, another company was working on the building.

Fortress Real Developments took over the project in mid-2014.

The representative for Fortress Real Developments wrote that the company now expects occupancy in spring 2019.