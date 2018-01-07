They waded into lakes, woke up before dawn and chased storms.

Now Sask. photographers have dominated in the Canon Canada Best of the Best 2017 photography challenge, capturing seven of the 21 winning images.

Saskatoon shooter Colin Chatfield was selected for his picture of a foggy night, with the Milky Way illuminated by the northern lights.

Colin Chatfield waded into a lake in the middle of the night to get this shot of the northern lights over Saskatchewan last August. (Colin Chatfield)

Chatfield captured the vivid night sky driving back to Saskatoon from Lloydminster, Sask., shortly after midnight on an August night.

He waded into a lake to set up his tripod for the shot.

"I wasn't expecting the auroras to come out but I was surprised they did and I happened to catch it with the fog, which was a nice touch, and it was a great display," he told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition.

Not all of the winning images by Sask. photographers were taken in their home province.

Jacqui Ferguson had to be up between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the morning to get this photograph of a dramatic sunrise in Iceland. (Jacqui Ferguson)

Jacqui Ferguson took her photograph, Light Overtaking the Dark, in Vestrahorn, Iceland.

"Getting up at four or five in the morning to go shoot sunrise photos doesn't always pay off, but every once in a while the conditions come together for an image like this," Ferguson told CBC News in an email.

Saskatchewan photographers Amanda Shalovelo, Rae McLeod, Frank Johnson, Craig Boehm and Ryan Wunsch were also recognized in the Canon Canada challenge.

Saskatchewan photographer Amanda Shalovelo captured this dramatic stormy sky while on "tornado watch" in Warman, Sask. (Amanda Shalovelo)

Craig Boehm found a unique view of an iconic Canadian photo location in this image of Vermilion Lakes, Alta. (Craig Boehm)