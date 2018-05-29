Judge rules landlords can sue tenants but not insurance company after 2009 cannabis resin explosion

A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that two Regina landlords can sue their former tennants, but not the insurance company that denied coveage, after production of cannabis resin caused an explosion in one of their rental properties in 2009.

The property, located on the 4100 block of Princess Street, was eventually demolished.

The landlords, Giuseppe and Rosa Carteri, had a fire policy worth $175,000 with Saskatchewan Mutual Insurance but the coverage was denied on the grounds of a clause which denies coverage when damage results from illegal activities involving drugs.

After the 2009 incident, the Cateris hired a Calgary engineer to inspect the damage and prepare a report.

That report, citing evidence from the findings of two Regina police officers, determined that the damage originated from a main floor bathroom.

A pot was found inside of the bathtub which had resin residue inside of it. There was a yellowish stain in front of the toilet, said to be a chemical burn.

Lastly, there was also a cannister which was similar to butane cannisters found in the garage.

The decision was handed down May 11, more than nine years after the explosion.