OneLeaf Cannabis Corp. to build 'state-of-the-art' facility in RM of Sherwood

OneLeaf Cannabis Corporation, a company based in Saskatchewan, has unveiled its plan to build a multi-million dollar, 44,000 square foot production plant in the RM of Sherwood and the City of Regina's Joint Planning Area.

The RM has conditionally approved the build.

According to the site plan, the building will be in the Sherwood Industrial Park.

OneLeaf will sit in the Sherwood Industrial Park. (RM of Sherwood)

The facility plans on producing 4,100 kilograms of pot per year and expanding that amount by 16,000 kilograms a year once its two other planned facilities are complete.

The company says the facility will be finished in summer of 2018.

OneLeaf says it is starting as a medical marijuana facility but hopes to expand its business into international exporting. It expects to create more than 100 jobs.

"We are looking forward to working with our provincial and local governments, First Nations and local businesses to create a vibrant new industry in our province and ensure that we all benefit from the economic opportunities," said Mike Templeton, CEO of OneLeaf.

Licensing process

The facility is in the business of marijuana production, so its approval must come from Health Canada. In order to operate, a facility must show it has the necessary equipment, infrastructure and capital before final approval, which is why the facility has begun construction and sought RM approval before being given the go-ahead from Health Canada.