The Regina Humane Society has euthanized 11 dogs in the city as a result of canine parvovirus.

Spokesperson Bill Thorn said the typical protocol is to euthanize animals with the disease to protect healthy dogs. The group of sick dogs put down included a litter of six puppies and their mother.

Thorn said canine parvovirus is not uncommon, but there has been a spike in cases in Regina. He said it is not considered an outbreak.

"Normally you don't see as high of an instance of it in the winter, so that's why we're a little bit concerned," said Thorn.

"We just want to make people aware that it is out there."

Over the past two weeks, dogs coming to the shelter from multiple sources have been diagnosed with the disease.

The disease cannot be transmitted to people from dogs.

The other dogs at the Humane Society were put in isolation and are expected to remain there until the incubation period of 10 days passes.

What to watch for

The disease is easily transmittable through fecal or oral contact between dogs and can survive on objects like shoes, clothes and even the ground for up to a year.

Canine parvovirus is preventable through a regular vaccination regimen that can begin when a dog is six to eight weeks old.

Thorn said rural animals are less likely to be vaccinated and therefore spread the disease more frequently. The disease is most common in younger dogs.

Dog owners in Regina are urged to make sure their pet's vaccinations are up to date and to take caution when taking dogs outside of the home.

Symptoms of canine parvovirus include:

Severe, bloody diarrhea

Lethargy

Vomiting

Fever

Loss of appetite

Severe weight loss

If symptoms present themselves, pet owners are urged to contact their veterinarian immediately.

The Humane Society is still accepting animals but will not be adopting dogs out for the time being.