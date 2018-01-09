The Regina Humane Society is warning pet owners about a potentially fatal disease spreading among dogs in the area.

Over the past two weeks, dogs coming to the shelter from multiple sources have been diagnosed with canine parvovirus.

The disease is easily transmittable through fecal or oral contact between dogs and can survive on objects like shoes, clothes and even the ground for up to a year.

Canine parvovirus is preventable through a regular vaccination regimen that can begin when a dog is six to eight weeks old.

Dog owners in Regina are urged to make sure their pet's vaccinations are up to date and to take caution when taking dogs outside of the home.

Symptoms of canine parvovirus include:

Severe, bloody diarrhea

Lethargy

Vomiting

Fever

Loss of appetite

Severe weight loss

If symptoms present themselves, pet owners are urged to contact their veterinarian immediately.