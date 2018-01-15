The cold weather is holding back some school buses in the southern part of the province.

Some buses in the Good Spirit School Division and Conseil des Écoles Fransaskoises were cancelled on Monday morning due to extreme cold.

Buses cancelled in the Good Spirit School Division area include:

Yorkton

Yorkton/Springside

Saltcoats

Calder

Canora

Langenberg

Check the Good Spirit School Division website for bus specifics.

School transportation for Notre-Dame-des-Vertus in Zénon Park, located in eastern Saskatchewan, was also cancelled.