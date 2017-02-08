The RCMP were called to a hockey game in Hague, Sask., last month and the fallout has left a parent, coach and players suspended and the referees involved will not be officiating games in the league.

The president of the Saskatchewan Hockey Association said disputed calls in a bantam game on Jan. 26 between Hague and Prince Albert led to the ejection of a parent from the latter team.

"Some parents were a lot more vocal than they probably should be and local minor hockey called the RCMP just so they had some presence in the facility," said association president Kelly McClintock.

Early into the third period, the two officials called the game.

"In my 23 years, I don't know very many games that have been stopped by an official other than [for] ice conditions or some type of facility situation," said McClintock.

McClintock said the Saskatchewan Hockey Association and the league investigated and determined the officials did not follow correct protocol when they cancelled the game. The association decided the referees involved would not work bantam or midget hockey games in that league for the remainder of the season.

"It's not a suspension per se; they're just not getting assigned in that league or provincials," said McClintock, "but they certainly are able to officiate any other hockey. If they were suspended they wouldn't be able to officiate at all."

McClintock said all officials are evaluated based on performance throughout the year and that played a role in the decision.

"I don't think it's sending a message that we're condoning parents or coaches yelling and screaming at officials or making threats. Those are being dealt with and dealt with seriously," he said.

"But it also shows that we do hold officials accountable that they have to follow the procedures that are laid out."

The Prince Albert Minor Hockey Association has suspended the parent who was ejected.

McClintock said the Prince Albert coach and players from both teams have also received suspensions from the Sask Valley Minor Hockey League.