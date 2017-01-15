Danny Warren has been lacing up his boots and stepping into the squared circle for more than 14 years.

Using the name Hotshot Danny Duggan, Warren said he has wrestled in many rings, including each and every night of the Canadian Wrestling's Elite New Heights Tour. When Warren is not trying to beat his opponents into submission, he handles the business side of things.

Warren said CWE originally started as a Winnipeg-based promoter which hosted events monthly. It quickly blew up and now CWE's wrestlers are performing nearly nightly across Saskatchewan.

Travelling is one of the things Warren enjoys most about the tour and being able to take the show to new locations, but he said stepping into the ring provides a feeling that is like no other.

"Anyone who has been in a wrestling ring before will tell you there's no adrenaline rush you will find anywhere else in life like going out in front of an audience and playing with their emotions," Warren said.

"Having them in the palm of your hand and being able to pull their strings" is part of the appeal, he said.

Interacting with the audience and making them laugh, cry or roar provides a unique rush but also a feeling of privilege, he said.

Warren, as Hotshot Danny Duggan, says he likes to throw back to wrestling's golden age in the '80s. He said he finds wrestlers today take things a little too seriously while he likes to go into the ring with his colourful Zubaz pants, ready to have fun.

Danny Warren, who wrestles as Hotshot Danny Duggan, said audiences will see something a little different at every CWE event. (Supplied by Danny Warren)

"I think for a long time, wrestling kind of had a stigma," Warren said, referring to the age when kayfabe — or playing out staged events made to look real — was key.

"People knew it was a show but we didn't tell you it was a show," he said.

Warren said it was a grey area when wrestling was referred to as "fake," but that's changed.

"Now that people have come to terms with it — we've come to terms with ourselves as a product — people are a little more accepting and open to coming to a wrestling event and giving us a try."

With each match, Warren promises the audience will see something a little different.

Warren said CWE events are all-ages and something that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

The New Heights Tour will roll into Regina Monday night at The Exchange.

Tickets start at $16 for general admission. VIP tickets are $21 and can be purchased online or at Vintage Vinyl and Hemp Emporium.