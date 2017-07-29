A Canadian Tire employee seen getting physical with an Indigenous customer refusing to leave a store in Regina is no longer with the company, a spokesperson says.

"The employee involved in the matter has not been working in the store since the time of the incident and he is no longer with Canadian Tire," said Joscelyn Dosanjh, the company's manager of corporate communications, in an emailed statement to CBC News Saturday.

Dosanjh did not specify the circumstances around the employee's departure and whether the employee resigned or was fired.

Videotaped tussle

Kamao Cappo, an Indigenous elder, said he was shopping for a chainsaw when the employee accused him of stealing.

Altercation inside Regina Canadian Tire2:06

Cappo disagreed and refused to leave the store. He posted two videos to social media that show the exchange with the worker growing increasingly heated.

At one point, the employee is seen pushing Cappo up against a shelf. He then pushed him toward the exit, with Cappo sliding on his feet.

"We have attempted to reach Mr. Cappo again this morning to express our sincere apologies. We wish to again state that we have taken this matter very seriously," Dosanjh's statement read.