Kamao Cappo says he's ready to sit down with Canadian Tire for an apology, if the circumstances are right.

Cappo and a store employee were involved in an altercation at an east Regina store last week. He posted a video of it live to Facebook that has since sparked conversation about discrimination against Indigenous shoppers.

Last Friday, about 50 people attended a rally in front of the store to raise awareness about the issue.

The store's initial apology was made through the media and not directly to Cappo himself. Representatives have since reached out a handful of times to Cappo, but he wasn't ready to speak with them.

"They were sending out misleading statements. If you're trying to sit down and resolve something and this person is already telling lies, I mean, that's futile, just waste of time," Cappo said.

Cappo said he would now like to hear Canadian Tire out, if a meeting is set up ahead of time.

"I want it set up in a decent manner. I don't want an impromptu meeting with them," he said.

Second demonstration

A second rally was held at Canadian Tire's east Regina location Thursday afternoon.

Cappo was joined by Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief Kim Jonathan, who made the trek from Prince Albert, Sask., to be there.

Jonathan said the physical incident has helped raise awareness about the differential treatment Indigenous people face.

"Our children are starting to study up. They're starting to take notice and talk about this and maybe even change their points of view," she said.

FSIN vice-chief Kim Jonathan drove from Prince Albert to attend a demonstration in Regina about discrimination against Indigenous people. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

However, other expected attendees didn't show up at the rally.

Cappo said it speaks to the apathy that many Indigenous people are feeling about the justice system, but he wasn't discouraged from his cause.

"I have to do whatever is necessary and appropriate to show that justice can be achieved," he said.

Ongoing investigation

Last week, Regina police said they were investigating the incident as a possible assault. On Thursday, police said there are no updates but the investigation is still ongoing.

Cappo said he's conflicted about the assault investigation and doesn't want to press charges, but said it's important to continue.

"Because of the Indigenous people who are watching. Because of all the pains they suffer almost every day, I have to keep going. I have to do this," he said.

"They have to see that there is a chance at justice."

Kamao Cappo says it's important to keep going to show other Indigenous people that justice can be achieved. (Brandon Harder/CBC)

Cappo said he isn't planning to sue the man in the video, and isn't angry at the individual. But he is considering making a human rights complaint.