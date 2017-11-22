The activity of "Canadian skeet shooting" combines two treasured pastimes: shooting guns and hockey.

You'll need a shotgun, ammo, a hockey stick, a bag of pucks and a playmaker who knows how to make a pass — a camera is optional.

It's peak Canadiana and how three people decided to pass their time earlier this month.

Tyrone Bishop says a friend, Josh Day, filmed the activity on Bishop's phone.

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word "skeet" was first used some time in the 1920s and is a "pseudo-archaic alteration" of "shoot." It was later popularized by Lil Jon and East Side Boys.

The dimensions of discs used in skeet shooting are about 4.5 inches in diameter, while a hockey puck is around 3 inches.