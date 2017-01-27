Two pilots who safely ejected from a plane before it crashed near Moose Jaw, Sask., Friday morning had four minutes to act after they noticed a problem, according to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

All flights are grounded at the Canadian Armed Forces 15 Wing Moose Jaw base, the centre of RCAF training, while investigators look into the crash.

The pilots were flying a Harvard II in the vicinity of the base when it crashed at about 10:30 a.m. CST.

RCAF Col. Denis O'Reilly said it was an unplanned ejection.

The military Harvard II that crashed in the vicinity of 15 Wing at Moose Jaw. Two pilots ejected safely. (RCAF)

He said it took less than an hour to recover the pilots, who are alive with non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken by STARS Air Ambulance as a precaution, while the other was transported by ambulance.

O'Reilly said one of the pilots could be released tonight, while the other would stay in medical care.

Their names will not be released.

Crash to be investigated

Parts of the plane were visible Friday afternoon at the crash site, which is about 40 kilometres southwest of the base.

A ground search team has arrived and is making its way to the scene. @CBCSask pic.twitter.com/E0BGLPgafR — @AHiddyCBC

This is the crash site about 40km SW of 15 Wing. Road has been blocked. Parts of the plane on left side of pic. Tough to see. @CBCSask pic.twitter.com/3piPJ1SMcF — @AHiddyCBC

The Department of National Defence said its director of flight safety is involved and an investigation will be launched, adding that the circumstances of the crash are not yet known. Investigators from Ottawa will be arriving at the scene tonight or tomorrow.

Authorities have closed the road adjacent to the crash site.

Same plane in similar crash 3 years ago

The same type of aircraft was involved in a crash at the same Moose Jaw base on Jan. 24, 2014.

Two pilots ejected safely before the plane crashed about 5.5 kilometres south of the airfield.

A Canadian Forces spokesperson told CBC at the time that the two pilots ejected due to an issue with the plane's landing gear.

Plane used as stepping stone for jet training

According to the RCAF website, the Harvard II is used to help new pilots transition from basic flight training to high-performance jet training.

After logging about 95 hours in the turboprop plane, the pilots are streamed into fighter, multi-engine or helicopter programs.