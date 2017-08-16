The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a number of raspberry mousse cakes after it was discovered the desserts contained norovirus.

The agency issued an expanded recall on Wednesday, specifying the products have been distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. The notice also said that some of the product may have been distributed "possibly nationally."

Initially, the agency only issued a recall warning for products sold in Quebec. According to the updated notice, some people have fallen ill from eating the cakes.

The decision to recall the products was made after the agency investigated a foodborne illness outbreak.

Number of brands recalled

The recalled raspberry mousse cakes include a variety brand names, including Michaud, Jessica, Laura Secord and Top Dessert.

The recall applies to cakes sold in B.C, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency/Supplied)

These products may have been sold frozen or refrigerated, or clerk-served from bakery-pastry counters with or without a label or coding.

The agency warns consumers not to eat the products, and it says people should either throw them out or return them to the retailer.

It advises restaurants, hotels and food retailers not to serve the product and to check their product labels to ensure they are not carrying the contaminated goods.

Anyone who believes they became sick after eating the product should contact their doctor.