Canada's country music artists donned their best cowboy hats and flashed rhinestones at the Canadian Country Music Awards on Sunday, but not without recognizing the dangerous storm inflicting devastation south of the border.

Paul Brandt, who was inducted into Canada's country music Hall of Fame this weekend, said "horrible natural disasters" — such as floods in Houston and Hurricane Irma — highlight the need for people to unite, and if possible, donate money to humanitarian agencies.

"It really, for me, brings to light the importance of the fact that we have to look after our neighbours, be outward looking," Brandt said.

Denying man's culpability for environmental issues is foolish. - Jim Cuddy, Blue Rodeo frontman

He shared his memories of the 2013 floods in Calgary that forced 75,000 people to evacuate their homes.

"We weren't from different communities, we were all Albertans at that time. I think in this time of global crisis, when we see people suffering down there, we are just all together as humanity."

Gord Bamford and Jim Cuddy express sympathy to Hurricane victims while walking the green carpet at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Saskatoon. (CBC News)

Country music star Gord Bamford, nominated for male artist of the year and fans' choice, invited Blue Rodeo guitarist and singer Jim Cuddy to perform with him during the awards show.

"First of all, you gotta feel just terrible for all the people affected," Cuddy said about the hurricane and flood victims.

Cuddy also told CBC Radio that "denying man's culpability for environmental issues is foolish."

"We're lucky we live in a country where at least we acknowledge that industry is affecting climate," Cuddy said on the green carpet.

As High Valley, brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel say they feel connected to Florida because they wrote half the songs on their latest album there. (CBC News)

"To be in [the United States] where there is such devastation on the coastal areas, and to have the head of the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] be a climate change denier, I don't think I would be very proud of that. "

The Rempel brothers, Brad and Curtis, from Alberta group High Valley, said their nomination for Album of the year felt particularly special because of its connection to the Florida coast.

"We wrote and recorded half of the album on the beaches in Florida, so today is a crazy day, obviously, and our prayers are with all the people in Florida," Curtis said on the green carpet.

Female artist of the year Meghan Patrick of Ontario now lives in Nashville, Tenn.,and said she has friends and family in Florida and North Carolina.

The female country artist of the year, Meghan Patrick of Bowmanville, Ontario, says she'll be offering friends and family from Florida "a place to crash" in Nashville. (CBC News)

"I've been praying for them and hoping everybody's safe," Patrick said.

Aaron Pritchett, nominated for male artist of the year, echoed that: "My heart goes out to everybody down there ... and we'll try to help them in any way."

American country music star Blake Shelton performed at the show, but didn't walk the green carpet or speak to media.