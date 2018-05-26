Canadian completing 10 marathons in 10 days logs best time at Wascana Park

A dedicated ultramarathoner from Quebec was in Regina Saturday as part of his cross-country marathon challenge.

Patrick Charlebois was at Wascana Park to finish his eighth marathon in just eight days — part of his plan to run 10 marathons in 10 days, one in each Canadian province.

Charlebois said he turned heads while running the loop 10 times, for a total of 42.2 kilometres.

That's how far he's run every day since his journey began last Saturday in St. John's.

He went on to complete marathons in Halifax, Moncton, N.B., Charlottetown, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg and now Regina.

The father of four only has two more cities to go — Calgary and Vancouver — before he finishes off the Canadian Marathon Challenge, which calls on participants to run a marathon in each province over a 10-day period.

Charlebois finished the Regina race in just two hours and 56 minutes, a personal best for him during the challenge. (Submitted by Jean Beauchesne)

Charlebois is no stranger to pushing himself in this manner.

Last year, he completed the World Marathon Challenge by running one marathon on each continent in seven days.

"If you have the training and you do what you have to do, you can take something that seems impossible to something possible," said Charlebois.

This year, he is raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation, inspired by the Canadian icon's 1980 Marathon of Hope, his cross-country run to fundraise for cancer research. Fox also ran a marathon — 42 kilometres — each day during his run.

Charlebois is accepting donations through the Canadian Marathon Challenge page on Facebook.

A personal best on the Prairies

He said it's been a challenge physically, mentally and logistically.

He woke up at 4 a.m. on Saturday to do his Saskatchewan marathon so he could hop on a plane to Calgary in the afternoon.

As the days go on, he said his run times have actually improved.

"You feel more confident," Charlebois said. "So you run more comfortably and your pace is getting better and stronger every day."

In Regina, his time was just two hours and 56 minutes — his best of the week.

"I guess it was the air in Regina, or the course — which was awesome. I felt very good when I got up this morning in Regina so I ran a very good race," he said.

Charlebois said the lake, rising sun and incredibly flat running trail all contributed to the best run of his journey thus far. It was quite different than the Blue Nose Marathon he completed in Halifax with hills, wind and rain, leading him to a 10th-place finish at three hours and 10 minutes.

Finishing with a Fox

In preparation for the challenge, Charlebois said he ran 160 kilometres per week.

He hopes to inspire other people to run.

"Someone came to me and said they ran their first marathon ever. They said to themselves, if that guy can run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, I can run one marathon," he said.

"That's fun. I am at a point where I want to give back."

Charlebois has finished eight marathons in eight days. He has just two more to go to finish the Canadian Marathon Challenge. (Submitted by Jean Beauchesne)

On his last day of the challenge, in Vancouver, Charlebois will be running with Darrell Fox, Terry's brother, who called Charlebois the day before he started the challenge.

"You can't get closer to Terry Fox than to run with Darrell … who lived the Marathon of Hope. I feel privileged," Charlebois said.

Together, they will visit the original running route where Terry used to train, something Charlebois is calling a victory lap.

"I think it's a great way to finish."