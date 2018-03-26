Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moose Jaw, Sask.

A 26-year-old Swift Current, Sask., man has been arrested after fleeing from police and is facing several charges.

At around 12:20 a.m. CST on March 25, Moose Jaw police tried to stop a vehicle in the 1200 block of Main Street North. The driver sped up and fled, heading north on Highway 2.

Police determined that the alleged suspect was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Later that evening at around 9:30 p.m., police found the vehicle parked at a home in the 1200 block of Third Avenue Northeast. Police saw the man leave the home and, with the help of the K9 unit, aarrested him a block away.

Police say the suspect had been carrying a loaded weapon in his waistband.

The man is facing several charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and flight from police.

Moose Jaw police are continuing their investigation.