People across the country chose to acknowledge Canada's 150th anniversary in different ways depending on their location, upbringing and heritage.

While some celebrated with face paint and fireworks, others protested on behalf of Indigenous communities.

This 'human flag' was created on the Legislature grounds in Regina, Sask. as part of the Canada 150 celebration.

On Canada Day, CBC Radio's Shauna Powers hosted a Canada 150 Panel on her show, Saskatchewan Weekend, with three people from Saskatoon.

Shannon Loutitt is the co-founder and CEO of International Indigenous Speakers Bureau and an honour runner. Loutitt was born in Yellowknife but raised in Uranium City. She now lives in Saskatoon.

Brian Pfefferle is a criminal defence lawyer who has been practising in Saskatoon, where he was born and raised, for more than a decade. The former CBC Saskatchewan Future 40 under 40 winner and his wife have two children.

Carrie Catherine is involved with The Two Twenty, Shift Development, and Reconciliation Saskatoon and is also a singer and songwriter.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle outside a courthouse in Saskatoon. (Jason Warick)

Q: What does the idea of Canada 150 mean to you?

Shannon: For me it has a little bit of conflict but a little bit of celebration. As an Indigenous person...yes, we're excited that we've had diversity here for 150 years but we have to acknowledge that there's a history here that's a lot longer than that.

Brian: Canada 150 to me means a proud moment in Canadian history. My family was able to immigrate over from Germany and call Canada home. Certainly I'm happy to be Canadian. I think we live in the best country in the world.

Carrie: The first thing that I think of when I think of Canada 150 is: What does reconciliation really mean and what does that look like? And what really excites me is the number of conversations and projects that are coming out of 150, not as celebrations, but as recognition that we need to do a lot of work.

Shannon Loutitt runs to honour people who have inspired her. (Josh Lynn/CBC)

Q: What are your thoughts on the Indigenous response to this massive celebration?

Shannon: It really is a pinnacle moment in Canadian history and we have this huge opportunity going forward. There is a lot of hurt, there's a lot of pain that needs to be acknowledged for sure. We need to focus on the process too. There are a lot of amazing things that are happening and we need and we need to acknowledge it...for keeping us moving forward in a direction that we need to go.

Brian: I think one of the things that has been helpful about the controversial dialogue about Canada 150 is having Canadians that are happy to live their life in sort of privileged, non-aboriginal, european settings, to kind of take notice that we're celebrating the time when our ancestors took over land that, at one time, wasn't even ours. I think there needs to be some recognition of that.

Carrie: Last week was National Aboriginal Day and I was part of a group that organized the walk for reconciliation. We had thousands, almost 5,000 people out walking and ending up in Victoria Park to celebrate National Aboriginal Day. It was my favourite moment when the president of Central Urban Metis Federation Inc. Shirley Isbister, stood up beside Mayor Charlie Clark and talked about renaming a portion of the park reconciliation circle.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes his eye after speaking on behalf of the government as the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation commission is released, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Q: What has been Canada's biggest accomplishment as a nation?

Brian: As a criminal lawyer, the obvious one sticking out for me is the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in 1982. It is a great era for Canadians. I think we've come a long way in terms of individual rights, rights of groups, minorities, same-sex marriage and people with disabilities. I think we have a long way to go, but much to celebrate.

Carrie: I think it's the truth and reconciliation commission. I think it's the moment where we opened the doors on our dark, dark past and said, "We need to listen." The process of reconciliation always has to start with that listening. The willingness to really hear, without our own guilt, without our own issues, without our own reactions, just hear the real stories of what happened through residential schools and to the Indigenous communities in our country. And then, not make recommendations — these aren't optional things — calls to action.

Shannon: The TRC [has been] huge. That's pinnacle for our country, for sure. We knew our family members went to residential schools but never were the stories shared. It wasn't until the TRC began that [my uncle] shared his stories for the first time. He was a changed person afterwards, I won't say he was healed, but there was something that shifted in him. The acknowledgment of Indigenous people is huge and we still have to continue because there are a lot of people who don't even understand why it's important to hear about Indigenous issues or learn about Indigenous perspectives.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which Pfefferle lists as Canada’s biggest accomplishment.

Q: What changes have you witnessed in your communities over the years?

Shannon: The desire for conversation, has really taken off in a great way. Building those bridges between communities requires that conversation, requires that learning from each other. The thing about guilt, is it does nothing for moving us forward. If anything, it probably does the reverse. As First Nations people, we know first hand what shaming and guilting does. It literally strips the dignity from a person and it destroys communities.

Brian: We backtracked. We started jailing more people over the last little while, incarcerating people that aren't dangerous. Incarceration from our perspective is a useful method to keep society safe but jailing people who should not be jailed was something that we recognized in 1996 and in my view, we've gone back to giving mandatory minimum jail sentences to people who ought not to be jailed. As a result of that, diverting funds that could be used for healthcare, education, other things. I hope that...we are able to recognize the failures and continue to progress.

Carrie: I think the obvious one, in my personal life, is the level of inclusivity. I grew up on the east side of Saskatoon in a family of white privilege, in a school that had maybe two kids in the classroom that were visible minorities. I frequently heard racial slurs of every type and my education was also reinforcing the dominance of the male, white settler. I moved out of that neighbourhood, into Riversdale, which I think is one of the most diverse communities in the city and I felt really, profoundly changed by that move. I made it my business to get outside my bubble and not just know people, but create connections with people that are really different than me.

Carrie Catherine performing in Saskatchewan. (Derek Mortensen/Sica Films)

Q: Describe a moment in your life that you felt represented what it means to be Canadian.

Brian: When Saskatoon hosted the World Junior Hockey Championships and we played Team USA on New Year's Day, that was a proud moment for me for Canada. We beat them that night, which was even better. And one of the things I was proud of was our city and the way that we treated those teenage players from the States. I got to sit right in front of Ray Bourque, who was a great Canadian hockey player, and his boy was playing for Team USA because he moved down south. To see the number of proud Canadian fans, coming up to Ray and asking for his autograph was a good moment for me.

Carrie: I went down to Memphis for the Folk Alliance International Conference. You have musicians from literally all corners of the globe coming together. There was a really strong sense of unity among all of the Canadian musicians. The way that those musicians stood out to other people and the comments that I would hear about the outstanding quality of writing that comes out of Canada, the extraordinary musicianship, the authenticity of our performers. The good people of Canada hosted a suite called The Sweet Beaver Suite and it was a place that people absolutely gravitated towards.

Legendary Onondaga runner Tom Longboat stands next to trophy. (Charles A. Aylett/Library and Archives Canada )

Shannon: In 2007 I ran the Boston Marathon to honour Tom Longboat. I had his last surviving daughter flown in. What was amazing about that was the impact of me going out and doing this. When I came back from doing this run ... I was at a nomination ceremony for a friend. There was this elderly gentleman sitting next to me and he reached over and grabbed my hand. He said, "I came here with my family as a small boy from Germany and when we came here we weren't treated very well. I remember when I went to Grade 1, I first heard that story of Tom Longboat and how, in spite of these people saying all these things about him as an Indian man, he still kept running and he kept winning. You have no idea how many times in my life I thought about Tom Longboat and I just want to shake the hand of the girl who helped the world remember."

