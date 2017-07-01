You might be able to hear the beat of more than 2,000 drums in Regina on July 1.

The Queen City will be one of eight cities participating in a unique drumming event.

It ties in with a Vancouver drumming group's attempt to break the world record for the most nationalities in a drum circle performing a recognized orchestral piece of music.

The drum song will need participants of at least 50 nationalities to drum for at least five minutes to break the record.

Drumming for multiculturalism

Regina organizer Nelson Eng, who is from the Regina chapter of the World Chinese Business Association of Canada, said the event is a celebration of diversity.

Here's one of the Chinese drums that's been ordered for the cross-Canada drum circle event. (Submitted by Nelson Eng)

"Everybody across Canada [is] going to hit the drums," said Eng.

"It shows we are supporting … it's a multicultured event."

Eng said about 2,000 handheld drums with Canada 150 designs have been brought over from China for the event in Regina.

He expects about 10,000 people to be present, including 100 drummers who will perform on the stage near the legislature.

Eng said everybody at the Canada Day event will be welcome to take part and participants can also bring their own drums or pots and pans.

The Regina event will occur simultaneously with other drum circles in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

Guinness World Records will be monitoring the Vancouver attempt. The drumming will be streamed live on social media.

The Regina drumming takes place at 11 a.m. CST at the Saskatchewan legislature building.

For more information visit the Canada 150 Drumming website.