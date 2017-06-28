If you're looking for a Canada Day to remember this July 1, there are a variety of events at multiple locations in Regina to check out.

Canada 150 at Wascana Park:

Pancake breakfast at Wascana Centre at 8:30 a.m. CST.

Round dance.

Children's entertainment.

Food trucks.

1,500 people will form a 'living flag' on the lawn of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

Cross-Canada drum line at the Legislative Building at noon. (Bring a drum or even pots and pans.)

Wascana Park main stage evening performances: Colter Wall, The Dead South and Marianas Trench.

The night will finish off with 20 minutes of fireworks starting at 11 p.m.

Other events in Regina:

City Square Plaza: The Regina Farmers' Market, yoga in the park and Paint Nite.

Saskatchewan Roughriders fan march from Victoria Park to Mosaic Stadium before the game.

The Roughriders season opener home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will start at 7 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre will feature a children's stage starting at 1 p.m.

The Lieutenant Governor's Garden Party will run from 1-4 p.m. at Government House.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum 150 for 150 exhibit will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will also be hosting a Regina Kids Fringe Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Q Nightclub & Lounge will be hosting a Canada Party starting at 10 p.m.

Free transit, including Paratransit services, will be offered all day.

If you stop by Wascana Park on Saturday, don't forget to visit the CBC Saskatchewan booth. And share your Canada Day photos with us at sasknews@cbc.ca, on Facebook or on Twitter.

Check out the City of Regina's full schedule of events below.

Full Canada Day Events Schedule

