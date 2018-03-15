A handful of people occupy the "Justice for our Stolen Children Camp" at any given time.

On the morning when CBC Radio's The Morning Edition host Zarqa Nawaz visited the camp, some campers were heating coffee and hotdogs on the fire, others chopped and stacked wood, another drummed in the camp's teepee.

Richelle Dubois has raised concerns about the investigation into the death of her 14-year-old son Haven, who was found dead in a creek in Regina in 2015. (Nichole Huck CBC )

Over the past two weeks camp members have taken over a section of Wascana Park, directly across from the legislature.

The camp was setup in the wake of not-guility verdicts in two major cases involving the deaths of Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine. Organizers say the camp is a call for justice for Indigenous children who have been lost to protective services, the justice system and to violence.

Richelle Dubois is one of the founders of the camp. She is there for personal reasons.

Richelle Dubois and her mother Constance Dubois keep the fire going at the camp. Dubois says her family has grown during the past two weeks as she has been supported by people at the camp. (Nichole Huck CBC )

Dubois said since the death of her 14-year-old son, Haven, in 2015 she has heard from many other families who share similar concerns about the justice system.

"I think it brings more awareness. People are asking us why we are here, what are we doing," she said. "So I think bringing awareness is important as well. It's a change, no matter if it's a big one, or a small one."

'It brings us closer, brings in more sense of community, more sense of family.' -Richelle Dubois

Dubois said the camp has been a place of healing for her.

"It brings us closer, brings in more sense of community, more sense of family. I know that my family has grown in the last two weeks with the people that are here and the support that we've had, so it's a positive thing."

Camp met with mixed reaction

Terry McNab and Dejay Still warm up by the fire inside the teepee at the camp. The teepee is used as a warm space to welcome visitors to the camp. (Nichole Huck CBC )

Prescott Demas has been at the camp since the first day and says they've been met with mixed reaction. He told CBC they've had some young people driving by and yelling at them from their cars, but they've also had people from all kinds of backgrounds drop by the camp to show support and learn more about why campers are there.

"Some people have come here and it's kind of opened their eyes a little bit and have them look into Canadian history of treatment of Aboriginal people, and when they come in and they say I am going to look into it, that's what I want; is to open the eyes of people and to have them understand the treatment that we face and how it still continues," explained Demas.

Despite being set up just metres from the steps of the Saskatchewan legislature, camp members say they have not received many visits from politicians. A spokesperson from the Government said this is because the "Government of Saskatchewan has not received any specific request from this group to meet with an elected official."

Fight with park over access to washrooms

Morning Edition Host Zarqa Nawaz speaks to camp founder Richelle Dubois at the "Justice for our Stolen Children" Camp set up directly across from the Saskatchewan Legislature. (Nichole Huck CBC )

Demas said the camp has been in a fight with Wascana Centre Authority about access to washrooms. The group asked Wascana Centre Authority to open up the public bathrooms which are closed during the winter months. Demas said the group is also not allowed to bring in their own portable toilet for use during the night.

"We recognize freedom of expression as a fundamental right in Canada guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code. However, the activities by this group in the Wascana Centre are in violation of a number of restrictions and bylaws that are in place," wrote Ryan Whippler, Manager of Events and Visitor Experience with the Provincial Capital Commission for the Government of Saskatchewan.

"Activities including overnight camping and fires are prohibited in the park. A permit is required for all activities and protests and this group has yet to contact us for a permit. Contact information to obtain a permit has been provided to this group several times. We want to work together with this group and hope they will reach out to us and abide by the rules, but this has not taken place to-date," stated Whippler.

'We are here to send a message and to raise awareness.' - Prescott Demas

Whippler said restrooms in Wascana Centre are not open during the winter and, due to safety concerns, external bathroom rentals are not permitted for "long-term use such as camping overnight in the park. For this reason, the rental company hired by this group to supply external bathrooms was asked to remove them."

Demas said despite being in violation of city bylaws, the group has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

"We are here to send a message and to raise awareness. We have a day counter in the front there and it has three digits. I guess that makes a statement on it's own as to the length of time that we intend to stay here."