Cameco announced Wednesday that production at both the McArthur River mining and Key Lake milling operations in northern Saskatchewan will be temporarily suspended by the end of January 2018.

The company attributes the suspension to continued uranium price weakness. Cameco also announced that its annual dividend will be reduced to $0.08 per common share in 2018.

"With the continued state of oversupply in the uranium market and no expectation of change on the immediate horizon, it does not make economic sense for us to continue producing at McArthur River and Key Lake when we are holding a large inventory, or paying dividends out of proportion with our earnings," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

The company says the workforce at the operations will be reduced temporarily by about 845 workers, including 560 employees and 285 contractors. About 210 workers be kept on to keep the facilities in safe shutdown state.

The cost to maintain both operations during the suspension is expected to be between $6.5 and $7.5 million per month.

Cameco says the duration of the suspension and temporary layoff should last 10 months. The company will also look into temporary workforce reductions at corporate office.

It plans to meet its commitments to customers from inventory during the suspension.

According to Cameco, uranium prices have fallen by more than 70 per cent since the Fukushima accident in March 2011 and have remained at "unsustainably low levels."

"To date, we have made good progress in reducing costs but unfortunately given the continued market weakness, more needs to be done," said Gitzel. "We can't control the market so our focus is on positioning the company to weather the continued low uranium prices and have uncommitted, low-cost supply to deliver into a strengthening market."

Together the McArthur River mine and the Key Lake mill process all of the ore from McArthur River to uranium concentrate. Cameco owns per cent of McArthur River and 83 per cent of Key Lake. AREVA Resources Canada Inc. owns the remainder.