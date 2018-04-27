Fewer Saskatchewan women getting C-sections, report says

Saskatchewan has one of the lowest caesarean birth rates in the country. Obstetrician Dr. George Carson says that might be a good thing.

"I would venture to suggest that people resort to caesarean sections a little too readily in some of the provinces with the higher numbers," Carson said.

A report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information said the total caesarean birth rate in Saskatchewan is 23 per cent, compared to 35 per cent in British Columbia, the country's highest. Nationally the rate is 28 per cent.

Dr. Carson lauds C-sections as a lifesaving surgery for the mother, the baby, or both, but he said he worries people are complacent with how safe a caesarean is.

"It's a pretty safe operation, but it does have greater risks than a vaginal delivery."

Low rates in rural regions

C-section rates vary widely between different regions across the province. In Saskatoon and Regina, 24 per cent of births are via C-section, while in the former Athabasca Health Region, that number is only 6 per cent.

Dr. Carson said it comes down to the capabilities of the health facilities in the region. Rural areas are less likely to have anesthetic teams to perform the surgery.

Instead, doctors identify women in those regions who are likely to need a C-section and ensure they travel beforehand to places where the capabilities exist. This also drives the numbers up at the hospitals travelled to.

Local habits affect numbers

Habit and choice are strong deciding factors in why a C-section is done, said Dr. Carson. Only in very rare cases is it the sole option.

He said most caesarean sections are done for one of three reasons:

There is concern that the baby is not getting enough oxygen. The head doesn't fit through the pelvis. The woman has previously had a C-section.

C-section is an option in the second case and depends on how much persistence the woman wants to use in achieving a vaginal delivery, said Dr. Carson. Do they want to use forceps or a vacuum instead of a C-section?

Repeat C-sections may come down to the options doctors offer. In Saskatchewan, women receive repeat C-sections 73 per cent of the time, while in B.C., they receive repeats 83 per cent of the time.

"Would you offer a trial of labour after a previous caesarean section? While we do it a lot in Saskatchewan, it is likely that it is offered less in British Columbia…. It depends in a sense on what the local habit is."

Doctors should look closely at choices

Dr. Carson said it's useful to investigate the reasons for regional differences in C-section statistics.

"Why is that if a woman gets pregnant in British Columbia, she has a greater than a one-in-three chance to have a major abdominal surgery whereas in Saskatchewan she has a little less than a one in four chance?" he said.

"As care providers, we need to look closely at the choices we're making."