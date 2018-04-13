Cab driver stabbed, no suspects in custody
Driver is in hospital
A 34-year-old cab driver is in hospital with what police say could be serious injuries after he was stabbed Friday morning on Parliament Avenue.
Police were called to the scene at around 8:15 a.m. CST.
No arrests have been made in relation to this incident. Police have the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue, which stretches from from Retallack to Robinson, blocked off to investigate.
