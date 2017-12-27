Vehicle batteries are dying in droves as frigid temperatures linger throughout the province.

CAA Saskatchewan has received hundreds of calls for help in the past few days. Spokesperson Christine Niemczyk said that number will climb as the cold continues.

The roadside assistance business has offered tips for motorists on how to handle the extreme cold.

There were 554 calls to CAA for roadside assistance in Saskatoon between Dec. 25 to the morning of Dec. 27. About 400 calls were for battery assists and boosts. Similarly, in Regina, there were 400 calls, with the majority also for battery issues.

The calls created a four- to six-hour wait for roadside help in the major cities, and a one-hour wait in places like Yorkton and Prince Albert.

Stranded people prioritized

CAA Saskatchewan will prioritize stranded people who need immediate help and have no solution to get their car started.

"There is a difference between an emergency versus 'I need to get to the mall, or I need to get to a movie, or I need to get to work,' " she said.

"Those are situations of concern, but they're not emergency-related — as in a stranded motorist typically on a highway."

People in the city should plug in their cars, she said.

"The battery is pretty much our lifeline to our vehicle and we are relying on it."

However, Niemczyk recommends starting the car often and letting it run if a plug in is not available.

"Drive it around the block. What you want to do is keep the fluids flowing within your vehicle. Warm it up. That's very crucial."

Heading home for the holidays?

Niemczyk advises all people to take extra time to account for both the weather and an increase in traffic caused by the holiday season.

She shared more tips for people heading out on the road:

Do plug in vehicle whenever possible

​Do make sure the cord isn't frayed and that the power source works

Do check the battery before you go

Don't let the fuel tank go below half

Don't detour — stay on maintained, busy highways rather than taking less-travelled grid roads

Don't forget to let people know your travel plans

Is your vehicle winter-road worthy?

Niemczyk said it's important people ensure their vehicle is winter-road worthy, adding all drivers should become familiar with the mechanics of their car and read the manual before getting behind the wheel.

That means people should be familiar with parts as simple as the block heater and the cord. Drivers should check things such as their fluids, defroster, electronics and seatbelts, she said.

Niemczyk also recommends people travel with an emergency kit that includes:

A heat source such as matches or candles

Blankets

Extra clothing and footwear

A phone and a charger

Drinking water and non-perishable food

Jumper cables

Lastly, Niemczyk reminds drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing tow trucks on the side of the highway.

"They want to get home to their families, as well," she said.