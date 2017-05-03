CAA has released its annual list of the worst roads in Saskatchewan.
A news release issued Wednesday said 6,500 votes were cast from April 3-28 in order to determine the 'winners' in the 2017 campaign.
Here is this year's list of worst roads:
- Highway 155, La Loche.
- Highway 354, Dilke.
- Highway 21, Paradise Hill.
- Highway 47, Springside.
- Highway 26, Loon Lake.
- Highway 255, Nipawin.
- Highway 35, Love.
- 2nd Avenue South, Hepburn.
- Highway 322, Silton.
- Highway 51, Kerrobert.
"Worst roads have cracks, crumbling pavement, potholes or craters, poor or no signage, traffic congestion, and lack of cycling or walking infrastructure," Christine Niemczyk, a CAA Saskatchewan spokeswoman, said in the release.
CAA intends to share the list with government officials, including the Minister of Highways and Infrastructure.