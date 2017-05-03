CAA has released its annual list of the worst roads in Saskatchewan.

A news release issued Wednesday said 6,500 votes were cast from April 3-28 in order to determine the 'winners' in the 2017 campaign.

Here is this year's list of worst roads:

  1. Highway 155, La Loche​.
  2. Highway 354, Dilke.
  3. Highway 21, Paradise Hill.
  4. Highway 47, Springside.
  5. Highway 26, Loon Lake.
  6. Highway 255, Nipawin.
  7. Highway 35, Love.
  8. 2nd Avenue South, Hepburn.
  9. Highway 322, Silton.
  10. Highway 51, Kerrobert.

​"Worst roads have cracks, crumbling pavement, potholes or craters, poor or no signage, traffic congestion, and lack of cycling or walking infrastructure," Christine Niemczyk, a CAA Saskatchewan spokeswoman, said in the release. 

CAA intends to share the list with government officials, including the Minister of Highways and Infrastructure. 