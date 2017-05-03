CAA has released its annual list of the worst roads in Saskatchewan.

A news release issued Wednesday said 6,500 votes were cast from April 3-28 in order to determine the 'winners' in the 2017 campaign.

Here is this year's list of worst roads:

Highway 155, La Loche​. Highway 354, Dilke. Highway 21, Paradise Hill. Highway 47, Springside. Highway 26, Loon Lake. Highway 255, Nipawin. Highway 35, Love. 2nd Avenue South, Hepburn. Highway 322, Silton. Highway 51, Kerrobert.

​"Worst roads have cracks, crumbling pavement, potholes or craters, poor or no signage, traffic congestion, and lack of cycling or walking infrastructure," Christine Niemczyk, a CAA Saskatchewan spokeswoman, said in the release.

CAA intends to share the list with government officials, including the Minister of Highways and Infrastructure.