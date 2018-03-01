After three provincial by-elections wrapped up on Thursday the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan will see some new faces.

Melfort, Kindersley and Swift Current constituencies tallied their preliminary votes and MLA electoral winners were Saskatchewan Party members Todd Goudy, Ken Francis and Evertett Hindley respectively.

All three candidates dominated the polls allowing the Sask. Party to keep their seats which it held previously.

Kindersley

Ken Francis, Kindersley's newest MLA, will take over Bill Boyd's former position, after announcing his resignation in August of last year.

Francis received 88 per cent of 3,790 votes.

Who ran?

Travis Hebert ran for the Sask. NDP and Yvonne Potter-Pihach ran for the Saskatchewan Green Party.

Melfort

Melfort's MLA Todd Goudy will step into former MLA Kevin Phillips seat after he passed away in November.

Goudy received 79 per cent of 4,168 votes.

Who ran?

Shawn Setyo ran for the Saskatchewan Greens and Lorne Schroeder ran for the Sask. NDP.

Swift Current

Swift Current's constituency winner Evertett Hindley will take over for former Premier and Swift Current MLA Brad Wall who announced his retirement from politics in August.

Hindley received 73 per cent of 5,146 votes.

Who ran?

Maria Rose Lewans ran for the Saskatchewan Green Party, Aidan Roy ran for the Saskatchewan Liberal Association, Stefan Rumpel ran for the NDP.

Final decision

Winning Sask.Party candidates were contacted on Thursday but not available for an interview with CBC.

All votes are preliminary and a final count will be held on Mar. 13.

Successful candidates will be considered members of Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly on Mar. 24.