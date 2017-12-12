Conservative candidate Rosemarie Ashley Falk has won the byelection in the Saskatchewan riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster.

She received 69.6 per cent of the vote in the byelection, handily outpacing the NDP's Matt Fedler's 13.2 per cent.

Voter turnout was 12,889. That's 27 per cent of the 47,652 people registered to cast a ballot in the byelection.

The seat was previously held by former Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who retired earlier this year.

Ritz was first elected in 1997 and held his Saskatchewan riding for two decades — first as a Reform Party member, and then under the Canadian Alliance banner before it merged with the Progressive Conservatives to become the Conservative Party.

Falk was born and raised in Lloydminster, Sask. She most recently worked as a legislative assistant for MP Arnold Viersen.

Falk and her husband, Adam, are raising their two children in Lloydminster.

The four other candidates who were vying for Ritz's former seat included Matt Fedler (New Democratic Party), Ken Finlayson (Independent), Larry Ingram (Liberals) and Yvonne Potter-Pihach (Green Party).

Here are the full results. with all polls reporting:

Rosemarie Ashley Falk , Conservative. 8,965 votes (69.6 per cent).

, Conservative. 8,965 votes (69.6 per cent). Matt Fedler , NDP, 1,698 votes (13.2 per cent).

, NDP, 1,698 votes (13.2 per cent). Larry Ingram , Liberal, 1,345 (10.4 per cent).

, Liberal, 1,345 (10.4 per cent). Ken Finlayson , Independent, 681 (5.3 per cent).

, Independent, 681 (5.3 per cent). Yvonne Potter-Pihach, Green, 200 (1.6 per cent)

Battlefords-Lloyminster was one of four ridings across Canada that saw voters go to the polls Monday in federal byelections.