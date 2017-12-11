The CBC News Decision Desk is projecting that Conservative candidate Rosemarie Ashley Falk will win the byelection in the riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster.

The seat was previously held by former Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who retired earlier this year.

Ritz was first elected in 1997 and held his Saskatchewan riding for two decades — first as a Reform party member, and then under the Canadian Alliance banner before it merged with the Progressive Conservatives to become the Conservative party.

Gerry Ritz was first elected in 1997 and held his Saskatchewan riding for two decades. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Falk was born and raised in Lloydminster, Sask. She most recently worked as a legislative assistant for MP Arnold Viersen.

Falk and her husband, Adam, are raising their two children in Lloydminster.

The four other candidates who were vying for Ritz's former seat included Matt Fedler (New Democratic Party), Ken Finlayson (Independent), Larry Ingram (Liberals) and Yvonne Potter-Pihach (Green Party).

Battlefords-Lloyminster was one of four ridings across Canada that saw voters go to the polls Monday in federal byelections.