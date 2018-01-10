Freezing rain has created treacherous conditions for walking and driving and now schools out there are cancelling bus routes in rural areas and in Regina.

Both the public and Catholic school divisions in Regina have cancelled bus routes for the day but schools remain open.

The Good Spirit School Division has cancelled its rural routes but urban routes in Yorkton and Melville will continue to operate. Like Regina, schools will remain open.

Regina public school division is also warning parents that sidewalks are treacherous and students need to be careful.

Regina buses in the French school system are still running.

