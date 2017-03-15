Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly brandished what is described as a "large knife" on a Greyhound bus travelling east of Regina on Tuesday.

Indian Head RCMP were called to Highway 1 between Sintaluta and Wolseley, Sask., where the bus had stopped.

Police say the man was reported as behaving erratically. He had left the bus before the police arrived and was apprehended a short time later.

The man, who is from Consul, Sask., faces five charges, including assault and forcible confinement.

"We have a zero tolerance policy with regard to unruly or aggressive customers, as well as prohibited items such as weapons, firearms, drugs and alcohol," a Greyhound spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Should a passenger become unruly while en route, the driver will pull over in a safe location, remove the customer from the bus and contact the local authorities. We fully co-operated with the RCMP who handled the issue."

Police say no one was injured in the incident.