'It's so sad to see him go so soon': bus driver killed in Humboldt crash remembered as loving father

Glen Doerksen was the one with stories and a smile, a reassurring presence behind the wheel of many long trips across the northern Saskatchewan prairie, ferrying the hockey players he supported to their next game.

On Friday, however, the beloved driver from Carrot River made his last trip.

Doerksen was one of the 15 killed when his bus heading to Nipawin, Sask., collided with a semi-trailer.

His son Cameron Doeksen said it is difficult to come to terms with the loss.

"It's obviously very hard," Doerksen said. "I guess it's a roller coaster. We're remembering him and all the great times we had with him and you know, it's so sad to see him go soon."

'A great family man'

Doerkson described his father as "a great family man" who loved his kids, his community and making people laugh.

And he loved hockey.

"He loved what he did. It wasn't work for him," his son said. "He loved to drive all those boys … and he did it with a smile on his face."

Doerkson said he was confident in his father's driving abilities, even though growing up he said the long road trips did worry him.

"It's in the back of your mind ... [but] I knew he'd get us safely [from] point A to point B, and I knew driving all those kids, he would get them safely to where they needed to go."

'Rest easy sir'

It is clear the hockey community loved him back.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Kinistino Tigers hockey team recalled how Doerkson would share stories on the road of his on time in rinks with his family.

"We will never forget the smile on your face as we left Allan [Sask.] after winning the Championship and got you to give 'two honks for the Cup.' Tonight Glen, we give two honks for you. Rest easy sir," the statement said.

I lost a former co-worker in the bus accident this past Friday. Glen Doerksen, the bus driver, was a fantastic man, kind, courteous and rather silly at times. I send all my condolences to his family. Take care, my good friend. ❤️ —@wendon74

In a Facebook post, the Carrot River Outback Thunder said Doerkson would be missed by many, and remembered for his "energy and cheerfulness."

"It's humbling to know he touched all these people, " his son Cameron said. "I'm just so proud of him."

As the family prepares for his funeral, Doerkson says his father would have wanted to be included as part of the Broncos community.

"We want him included with that team, and just that's where we want him to be remembered. He loved those kids, and those kids loved him."