The extreme cold has caused some bus cancellations in Saskatchewan Friday morning.

All routes for the Prairie Spirit School Division have been cancelled.

Bus routes are cancelled in Warman and Martensville. Rural routes in the Good Spirit School Division are also cancelled.

The Dr. Brass school and Yorkton Regional High School combined city route (Bus 72y) is also cancelled. Urban routes in Yorkton and Melville are still operational, however.

There is a bus shortage for the Regina Catholic School Division so routes will change for today. Information on changes can be found through the division's website.

Regina Public School buses are still operational.

Temperatures have dropped down –31 C in parts of the province and an extreme cold warning is in effect for Saskatoon, Regina and much of southern Saskatchewan.